Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

