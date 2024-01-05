Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.77 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $215.46 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

