Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.20 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

