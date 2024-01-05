Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.51 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

