Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.