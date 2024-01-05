Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $235.99 million and $24,636.93 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.08 or 0.99833785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00203906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

