General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

GE stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

