Geneva Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,960 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 1,185,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,264. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

