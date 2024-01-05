Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:TDG traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $984.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $961.25 and a 200-day moving average of $900.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $638.78 and a 1 year high of $1,018.50.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total value of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.
TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
