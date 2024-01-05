Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,472 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

