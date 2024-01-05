Geneva Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $736.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,638. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $420.36 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

