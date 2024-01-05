Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,272. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

