Geneva Partners LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 393,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

