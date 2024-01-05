GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.0 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.18.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.266205 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.