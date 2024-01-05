Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $219.60.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.