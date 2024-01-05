Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 933,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,224. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

