Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 361.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,892 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,510. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

