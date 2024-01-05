Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

