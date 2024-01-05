Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.06. 146,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

