Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 273,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

