Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,424,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $696,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000.

Shares of IJAN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 8,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

