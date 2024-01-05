Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,649,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day moving average is $375.53. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

