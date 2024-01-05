Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,483 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 122,683 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

