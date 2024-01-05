Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

