Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. 10,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $426.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

