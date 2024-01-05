Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

