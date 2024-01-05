Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,536,000.

NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 107,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

