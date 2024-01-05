Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

