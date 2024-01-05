Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 367,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,199. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.