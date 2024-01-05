Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 234,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.