Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 201 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,534. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

