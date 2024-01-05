Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 305 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 421,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,933. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

