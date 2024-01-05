HI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $413,556.75 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. HI has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $413,556.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.08 or 0.99833785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00203906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00095558 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $347,787.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.