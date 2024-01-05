Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.76 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.