holoride Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,718.11 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $154,718.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.19 or 0.05120984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00082889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02534353 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161,402.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

