Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

HON traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $203.76. 461,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $193.56. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

