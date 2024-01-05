Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $204.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

