Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 50,128 shares.The stock last traded at $30.92 and had previously closed at $30.96.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 77,003 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

