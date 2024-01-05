IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 9th (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDXAF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 592.76% and a negative return on equity of 156.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

