IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $538.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

