Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down to $131.43

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.43, but opened at $128.09. Illumina shares last traded at $129.56, with a volume of 114,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Illumina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

