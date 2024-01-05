Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $170,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

