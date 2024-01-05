Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Reinhart Partners LLC.’s Largest Position

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,604 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for 4.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.18% of Insperity worth $81,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $41,048,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1,519.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 351,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $257,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

