Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

