Intellectus Partners LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $426.54 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

