Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $675,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

