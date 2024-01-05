Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 385,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period.

Shares of RLAY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

