Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.57. 232,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,197,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.