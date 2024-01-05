Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $125.59. 381,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,779. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

