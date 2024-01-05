Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

